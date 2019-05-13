Chesapeake boy takes action to spread patriotism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local boy from Chesapeake is spreading patriotism across his community.

Charlie Hecht’s father is in the Navy, so he grew up with a special appreciation for the men and women who serve our country. The Hechts proudly fly an American and Navy flag outside of their home to celebrate the freedoms we all enjoy.

Recently riding his bike around the neighborhood, Charlie said he noticed that many neighbors didn’t have a flag out front of their home. He wanted to take action to change that.

Charlie and his father, Cdr. Dave Hecht, worked with the Lowe’s on Battlefield Blvd. to offer a special discount on American flags. Charlie said if the flags are cheaper, his neighbors may be more inclined to buy them.

On Monday night, the two will be passing out letters explaining the “Patriotism Project.” As long as you bring Charlie’s letter, the store will give you 20% off on an American flag.

Reporter Erin Miller will be with Charlie and Cdr. Hecht as they walk through the neighborhood. See the full report Monday night at 11 p.m.