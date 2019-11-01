Remains of missing Florida mother found in James City Co.

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. announced Friday the remains of missing Florida mother Juliann Hobbs have been found.

The agency’s CEO, Debbie Manning, told News 3 Hobbs’ body was discovered during a search Thursday off Mt. Laurel Road near Sycamore Landing in James City County where she was last known to be dropped off. Manning said a hunter tipped police off after he found clothing in the area.

Hobbs was reported missing in April. She had just moved to Virginia from Florida in February.

In August, News 3 reporter Chelsea Donovan met with Hobbs’ mother, Elizabeth, who flew from Florida to Virginia Beach to search for her daughter.

Investigators say it appeared Hobbs was lost, and foul play is not suspected.

Virginia State Police are now handling the investigation.

