James City County Police continue searching for missing woman

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department are searching for a missing woman.

Juliann Crystal Hobbs was reported as a missing person to Virginia Beach Police Department in April of this year.

Investigators have recently received information that an acquaintance dropped Hobbs off at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 11, at the end of Sycamore Landing Road in James City County. That is the last time that she was seen.

Hobbs is 38-years-old. She is around 5’8” tall and 135 pounds. She suffers from a medical condition that poses a credible threat to her health and safety. Ms. Hobbs is not considered a danger to others.

If you have seen Hobbs, please contact James City County Police at (757)-566-0112 or Detective Wilson with Virginia Beach Police Department at (757)-873-1554.

