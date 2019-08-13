James City County Police continue searching for missing woman

Posted 1:46 pm, August 13, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department are searching for a missing woman.

Juliann Crystal Hobbs was reported as a missing person to Virginia Beach Police Department in April of this year.

Investigators have recently received information that an acquaintance dropped Hobbs off at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 11, at the end of Sycamore Landing Road in James City County. That is the last time that she was seen.

Hobbs is 38-years-old. She is around 5’8” tall and 135 pounds. She suffers from a medical condition that poses a credible threat to her health and safety. Ms. Hobbs is not considered a danger to others.

If you have seen Hobbs, please contact James City County Police at (757)-566-0112 or Detective Wilson with Virginia Beach Police Department at (757)-873-1554.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.