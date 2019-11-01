× ‘Please remove hoods’ new policy at a mall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – There’s a new sign posted at each entrance of MaArthur center.

“I did not see that sign today,” says Charie Williams. She works right across the street from the mall. It says “Please remove hoods before entering MacArthur center.”

“I put this on today because it was cold its comfortable. I can carry everything I need in my pocket. I didn’t think nothing of it. It was cute,” said Williams.

The poster was placed there by mall management to enforce their dress code policy regarding hoodies.

“I feel like its for safety, everybody’s safety.” Adds Charlie Evans.

News 3 obtained a letter sent out to mall tenants from the general manager today that talks about holiday plans and an update from Norfolk police regarding the recent arrests of two men involved in the shooting inside the mall sent a shopper to the hospital last month.

In the letter management also addresses an update to the code of conduct. Loitering is no longer allowed in the mall.

“I think about the things that have happened here recently in regards to the shooting that have happened here recently and I kind of understand the worry given how many people go in and out of the mall,” says shopper Marcus Paige.

To help reduce the number of people just hanging out the mall removed public seating areas including a charging station. But the rule that’s getting people’s attention is the hoodie.

Paige says, “It kind of makes sense to a degree but I can understand how it would rub some people the wrong way.”

“I get it but at the same time what are they going to do? Start banning sunglasses and hats? What’s next?” adds Williams.

The mall says they are working with the police department to increase patrols throughout the property and behind the scenes.

“I just want to see everybody happy. I just want to see families happy,” said Evans.