Police respond to MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk after two people injured in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a shooting with confirmed injuries Monday night at the MacArthur Center mall in Downtown Norfolk.

The call for the incident came in around 8:25 p.m. Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating inside the mall located at 300 Monticello Avenue.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found inside the mall suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the scene contained and the mall is currently on lockdown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Norfolk Police or anonymously report your tip to the Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App: P3 Tips

Website Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 2 people were shot inside the @macarthurcenter and taken to the hospital. @NorfolkPD say it happened around 8:30pm – right before the mall closes at 9pm Clarence Neely was inside working when he heard shots ring out https://t.co/UdJwTkOXRC via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/1nc8Q2pZgy — Erin Miller (@Emiller_reports) October 15, 2019

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.