Police respond to MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk after two people injured in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a shooting with confirmed injuries Monday night at the MacArthur Center mall in Downtown Norfolk.
The call for the incident came in around 8:25 p.m. Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating inside the mall located at 300 Monticello Avenue.
Two people, a man and a woman, were found inside the mall suffering from a gunshot wound.
Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the scene contained and the mall is currently on lockdown.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Norfolk Police or anonymously report your tip to the Crime Line.
Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
There are no further details at this time.
