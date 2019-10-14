Police respond to MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk after two people injured in shooting

Posted 8:56 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, October 14, 2019

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a shooting with confirmed injuries Monday night at the MacArthur Center mall in Downtown Norfolk.

The call for the incident came in around 8:25 p.m. Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating inside the mall located at 300 Monticello Avenue.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found inside the mall suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the scene contained and the mall is currently on lockdown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Norfolk Police or anonymously report your tip to the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.849181 by -76.288006.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.