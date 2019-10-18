2 suspects in MacArthur Center double shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

Posted 2:43 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, October 18, 2019

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. – Two men were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta, Georgia Friday in connection with a shooting that happened inside MacArthur Center Mall Monday night.

According to U.S. Marshals, 23-year-old Portsmouth man Molek Alcantara and 22-year-old Portsmouth man Daquan C. Reed were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Alcantara was charged with two counts each of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reed was charged with accessory after the fact.

During Monday night’s shooting, a 23-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were injured. Police say Alcantara and Reed were walking inside the mall’s lower level when they encountered the 23-year-old man, and after exchanging words, the man was shot.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.