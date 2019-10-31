‘Skins scoop: Trent Williams confirms he had cancer, says Redskins failed to treat it for almost 6 years

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams has broken his silence after returning to the team on Tuesday in the wake of a nearly 5-month hiatus.

Williams’ issues with the Redskins stems from the way the team’s medical staff handled a growth on his scalp, and he confirmed he was diagnosed with cancer during the offseason.

Williams blames the Redskins for his cancer going unnoticed for nearly six years.

“I almost lost my life,” Williams said, according to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, who also said the All-Pro tackle said the cancer was weeks from going to his brain.

“It was a ton of emotions. I almost lost my life, you know?” Williams said, as reported by Kareem Copeland. “Seriously, I almost lost my life. You’re 30, coming off your 7th straight Pro Bowl and a doctor tells you to get your affairs in order.

“It’s not going to sit well with you. And it still doesn’t.”

While Williams has rejoined the team, the possibility of him once again taking the field for the Redskins is still in question.

Williams failed a physical on Tuesday due to discomfort while trying to wear a helmet, which comes as no surprise considering he recently had surgery to remove a tumor from his skull.

“Right now, we’re working on getting his helmet customized and fitted so that there are no issues or problems with the fit and make sure it’s at a comfort level for him,” interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “He’s in all the meetings as of right now and he’s allowed to be on the field, he can observe. But there’s no actual physical practice that he can undergo at this junction without being cleared.”

The Redskins released a statement as a result of Williams’ comments.

The team has requested that “the NFL’s Management Council convene a joint committee with the NFLPA to review the medical records and the medical care given to Trent Williams.”