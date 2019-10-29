‘Skins scoop: Trent Williams reports to the Redskins after being absent from the team since June

Washington Redskins 2010 first round draft pick Trent Williams #71 walks off the field. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams has finally reported to the team.

The news was originally reported by former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall, who tweeted that, “Trent Williams just reported to the Washington Redskins.”

Washington general manager Bruce Allen has strongly expressed since the beginning of the season that the team had no plans to trade the All-Pro. That stance changed on Monday when the team started taking calls for potential trades, but with a high asking price of a first-round draft pick and possibly more, no agreements were made.

The Cleveland Browns were believed to have the highest level of interest in the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle.

By returning at this point in the season, Williams will be credited a year toward his free agent status. His deal with the Redskins ends after the 2020 season.

