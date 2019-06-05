Teammates react to Trent Williams’ frustration, “vow” to not play for Redskins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Trent Williams is not in town. The anchor of the Redskins offensive line has not attended either of the first two days of mandatory minicamp.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Williams has an issue with how the Redskins handled his recent medical situation that involved him having a growth removed from his scalp.

"We want him back, the staff wants him back, the players want him back," head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday after practice.

Williams has been with the team since being drafted fourth overall by Washington in 2010. "He's a big part of what we do," running back Adrian Peterson said. "You know you have that security with him there."

The man on his right, Morgan Moses, says they talk often and he belives that Trent will be back with the team when he's healthy and things get handled between him and the front office.

"That's between him and upstairs," said Moses. "I know he's working hard, I know he's studying, and when he gets back it'll be like he never left."