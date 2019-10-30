‘Skins scoop: Trent Williams absent from practice after failing to pass physical, experienced “discomfort with helmet”

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – While left tackle Trent Williams has finally reported to the Washington Redskins, there still seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

He was at the Redskins’ practice facility today and completed a physical, which he did not pass due to “discomfort with his helmet and the fitting of it,” interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “I don’t know all of the specifics yet, but all I know is the helmet wasn’t comfortable, little discomfort in there. I’m sure it would be a part of the acclimation period of getting him back on the field.”

The team will evaluate whether a custom helmet needs to be made.

Williams talked with the coaching staff in what Callahan referred to as a “positive ‘catch-up’ type of conversation.”

This marks the first time the All-Pro tackle has been with the team since June’s mandatory minicamp. His absence had stemmed from a dissatisfaction with how the team handled a medical situation that involved having a growth removed from his scalp.

In the past, Williams made it clear that he had no plans to play for the Redskins ever again, but the team hasn’t given up hope yet.

“I’m hopeful that he does [play for the Redskins again],” Callahan said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Trent and what he’s achieved here and what he’s done. I look at it through the eyes of a player and I’ve seen the sacrifices that he’s made, the work that he’s put in when he’s here and playing. He’s one of the more elite offensive linemen that I’ve ever had the privilege to coach.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be around a lot of them and he has all the ingredients, tools, traits, whatever you want to call it he has that. He has that makeup, he has that skillset to be really good in this league and he has been. He’s proven that.”

There has been no news on when Williams will be able to retake the physical.