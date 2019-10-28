Hampton family mourns after teen killed in hit-and-run; urges driver to come forward

HAMPTON, Va. – Lizmary Caba had dreams and aspirations.

“She wanted to be a doctor,” her brother Rafael Caba told News 3 Reporter Brian Hill.

Those future goals for the 15-year-old are now distant what-ifs.

The Bethel High School student’s light dimmed Friday evening.

We spoke her brother Monday morning.

“I broke down. Your mind is like going one hundred miles an hour. So many emotions that come as you learn,” Rafael explained.

According to Hampton police, a driver hit Caba and her mother in this intersection at Todds Lane and Whealton Road.

The impact killed the teen, and left her mother with more than just physical injuries.

“She don’t understand why this happened, and she breaks down remembering the incident,” Rafael told us.

Police tell us whomever was driving that night sped off.

He explained that his sister and mother were walking to church when they were struck by that car.

“Some people heard it. They came out. They helped my mother but it was too late for my sister.”

Now near the space where Lizmary was struck, lies a memorial of balloons, flowers, and candles.

A classmate dropped this stuffed animal while were there.

A family of faith, Caba said he’s not angry but wants answers.

“There might be a reason why the person did what he did. No hard feelings against that person. We just want to know the real reason why it happened.”

If you know anything call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.