‘You heard a boom’ Norfolk neighbors describe moment driver nearly hits home

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a quiet Saturday night just before midnight along Chesapeake Boulevard and Vero Street in Norfolk when neighbors heard a loud sound.

"It was like a boom; you heard a boom," Robin Leggett said.

Neighbor Lisa Robinson echos that.

"I heard a big crash, and the first thing I do is look out my window."

When she walked outside of her home, she was surprised by what she saw: A mangled red car that was dented and had skid across the lawn while the driver walked around injured.

The sight caused everyone on the block to come outside.

Neighbors said the driver was heading north on Chesapeake Boulevard when she crossed over the roadway, smashed into a light pole and continued onto the lawn. Days later, massive tire marks still cover the grass.

Robinson and Leggett said the woman involved tried to make a run for it but was arrested.

Norfolk Police charged 38-year-old Maria Carroll with DUI.

Less than 24 hours later, another driver was accused of driving under the influence. This incident happened about two miles away on E. Ocean View Avenue.

The driver crashing into a white fence, leaving behind tire marks and a smashed street sign.

39-year-old Jason Emerson was arrested for DUI. He's being held without bond.

In both crashes, the damage left behind offers a daily reminder of how much worse things could have been. Robinson hoping this is a lesson learned for others not to drink and drive.

"She didn't hit anybody on the road, she didn't hit a VDOT worker, she didn't kill anybody else, so that's what I'm really really thankful for," she said.