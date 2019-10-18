VDOT worker injured after being struck by vehicle on I-264 W

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a crash on I-264 West Friday morning that left a Virginia Department of Transportation worker and another driver injured.

According to police, the crash happened at 10:16 a.m. A VDOT worker was assisting an abandoned vehicle when a black Camry struck a truck.

The VDOT worker was treated on-scene and is expected to recover. The driver of the Camry was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane is currently open on I-264 W while police investigate the crash.

Thursday night, another VDOT worker was struck by his own vehicle after it was pushed into him in Chesapeake.

This is a developing story.