1 dead, 1 injured following deadly hit-and-run in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – One person was killed and another person was injured in a hit-and-run in Hampton Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:07 p.m. at Whealton Road and Todds Lane.

Officers are still on-scene investigating. Police advise that Todds Lane will be closed in both directions at Whealton Road while the investigation continues.

There are no further details.

If you or someone you know has information in this crash that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a confidential tip using the P3Tips app.

