NORFOLK, Va. – Need a job for the holidays?

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season kicks off on Friday, November 1, but the organization says they’re still short on paid bell ringers.

The position is full-time and runs from November 1-December 24.

If you could use a helping hand this holiday season, the organization is also accepting applications for Christmas assistance, including food, toys and clothes.

If you’re interested in applying for the bell ringer position, click here.