Need help for the holidays? The Salvation Army is accepting applications for Christmas assistance

NORFOLK, Va. - The Salvation Army is getting ready for the holidays, and they're reaching out to anyone in the community who could use a helping hand.

The group is accepting applications now for Christmas assistance, including food, toys and clothes.

In order to have everything lined up for distribution, families are encouraged to sign up now.

Volunteers tell us they want to be able to help as many families as possible.

"Seeing the gratitude on parents' or guardians' faces - it's so rewarding," said Melissa Medel with the Salvation Army. "The community giving toys and clothes - it makes such a difference in the lives of these children and these families."

Check out the Salvation Army's website here for details on sign-up events and the paperwork required for the application.