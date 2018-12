Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Major James Allison joins us to talk about The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and how donations can help special programs such as their homeless shelter, transitional housing for women and single mothers, Adult Rehabilitation Center and more.

To donate

Visit give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/wtkr

(757) 965-9007

Checks can be mailed to:

Salvation Army Hampton Roads Command

5525 Raby Road

Norfolk, Va. 23502