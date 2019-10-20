Family grieves loss of Newport News father and husband killed before his daughter’s birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— A Newport News family is grieving the loss of a devoted husband and father of five children.

Police say 40-year-old Gregory Blythe was shot and killed in Hampton early Saturday morning. Police say he was sitting in a car on the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue when he was shot and killed around 4:15 a.m.

Gregory Blythe was married to his middle school sweetheart for 18 years. Together they had 5 children, four boys and one girl, and they recently became grandparents.

His loved ones say he was a great father, friend and provider.

He was killed less than a week days away from his birthday,and his 13-year-old daughter, Destiny’s, birthday.

“He was a good man and he helped anybody, everybody,” says Destiny. “He was a humble person and he just loves everybody,” she explained.

Blythe’s wife tells News 3 he was the life of the party and he loved spending time with his cousins.

Destiny Blythe says she can’t explain why the memories from a father-daughter dance mean so much to her now, but she says these will be the pictures she cherishes the most of her father.

“My dad was my twin, my best friend, my partner in crime, and it hurts because our birthday is actually in a couple more days and he’s not here I know he’s in a better place but I miss him and I hope they find who did this to him.”

Blythe would have turned 41-years-old on Thursday.

Destiny turns 14 on Saturday. It will be the most difficult birthday she has ever has. She says all she wants for her birthday is for police to find her father’s killer.