HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division said that a person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 4:15 a.m. When police arrived at the 1100 block of W. Pembroke Avenue, they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects or motives have been named in the shooting, and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

HPD is on scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Pembroke Ave. One male victim pronounced deceased on scene. Call received at 4:15 a.m. No further info at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 19, 2019