World Homeless Day: The Union Mission shares ways on how to give back in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Today is World Homeless Day and there are small ways you can help that could pay off in really big ways when it comes to providing food and helping some people get off of the streets.

The Union Mission says it has been the largest provider of services for the homeless in Hampton Roads for over 127 years with hundreds of men, women and children being helped with shelter every single day.

In 2018, more than two thousand people were sheltered, more than three thousand received services through The Union Mission day centers, hundreds found employment and more than six hundred homeless individuals secured housing.

“We have the holidays coming up. The holidays are particularly a hard time for people without a home or family. For $2.08, you can buy Thanksgiving dinner for someone in need. So, can you imagine what you can do with twenty dollars or fifty dollars. It really helps,” says Linda Jones, The Union Mission.

The Union Mission Ministries does not receive any state or federal funding – the organization relies solely on the generosity of the community. Click here for ways on how to volunteer or donate.