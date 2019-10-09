FEMA denies individual assistance to 4 N.C. coastal counties following Dorian

FEMA denied individual assistance to four North Carolina counties after Hurricane Dorian swept through the state in early September.

According to a letter sent by FEMA to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the impact to North Carolina residents in Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties “is not of such severity and magnitude” to qualify for individual assistance funds.

Cooper initially requested FEMA funds September 13, and amended his request September 21 to include individual assistance for the four counties. FEMA’s letter states that Cooper also requested public assistance including direct federal assistance for 14 counties and hazard mitigation statewide.

Public assistance was authorized for the 14 requested counties, as was the statewide hazard mitigation.

“This is disappointing news for families who lost everything in Hurricane Dorian and still need help,” Cooper said in a tweet Wednesday. “The Governor will continue to work with our federal and state partners and North Carolina’s congressional delegation to determine a path forward to deliver assistance to those who need it.”

FEMA’s denial may be appealed within 30 days of the letter’s release.

