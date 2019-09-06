Watch: Dangerous conditions in Ocracoke as Dorian batters the North Carolina coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCRACOKE, N.C. - As Hurricane Dorian sweeps up the coast of North Carolina, the eastern parts of the state, including the Outer Banks and Ocracoke Island, are seeing high winds, heavy rain and severe flooding.

Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane, made landfall over Cape Hatteras early Friday morning. The storm is currently causing severe soundside flooding across the entirety of Ocracoke Island.

NC-12 is currently closed from Ocracoke Village to the north end of the island, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for visitors and residents of Ocracoke Island Monday, and went into effect on Tuesday for visitors and Wednesday for residents.

