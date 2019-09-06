Power outage numbers in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Full list of local school, business and organization closings
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Find out if you live in a flood zone

Watch: Dangerous conditions in Ocracoke as Dorian batters the North Carolina coast

Posted 11:31 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, September 6, 2019

OCRACOKE, N.C. - As Hurricane Dorian sweeps up the coast of North Carolina, the eastern parts of the state, including the Outer Banks and Ocracoke Island, are seeing high winds, heavy rain and severe flooding.

Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane, made landfall over Cape Hatteras early Friday morning. The storm is currently causing severe soundside flooding across the entirety of Ocracoke Island.

NC-12 is currently closed from Ocracoke Village to the north end of the island, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for visitors and residents of Ocracoke Island Monday, and went into effect on Tuesday for visitors and Wednesday for residents.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.