Dorian is producing wind gusts near hurricane-force over eastern North Carolina, making landfall over Cape Hatteras around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Dorian, which has weakened to a Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, has a wind speed of 90 mph. A Weatherflow station at Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 74 mph and a wind gust of 92 mph.

According to the NOAA, Dorian is now the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas. Dorian is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through Saturday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move away from the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Sunday night.

Slow weakening is expected through Saturday. After that, Dorian is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia.

As of 12 p.m., Friday, September 6

Location: 35.7 N 74.4 W

Moving: NE at 17 mph

Min pressure: 958 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

