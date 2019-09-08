× Donations needed to support relief in Dare County, Ocracoke after Hurricane Dorian

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Hurricane Dorian passed through North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday, leaving significant damage in its wake, the most serious being on Ocracoke Island.

To provide assistance to those in need following the storm, the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association made a donation to the Outer Banks Community Foundation. Below is information about the organization if you would like to donate.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation helps meet local needs across Dare County and the entire Outer Banks. Through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, people who love and appreciate the Outer Banks are able to give something back to the community to help meet immediate pressing needs.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is now accepting donations to support relief and recovery after Hurricane Dorian in both Dare County and Ocracoke. All contributions are tax-deductible, and every penny will be used to directly assist local individuals and families.

Donations can be made at their website or your contribution can be mailed to the Outer Banks Community Foundation, 13 Skyline Road, Southern Shores, NC 27949. Please write “Disaster Relief” in the memo line of your check and specify whether your gift should be designated for Dare County, Ocracoke or both.