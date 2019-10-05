Officials warn of potential hepatitis A exposure at Poquoson restaurant

POQUOSON, Va. – The Peninsula Health District said Saturday that an employee at a local restaurant was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

According to the PHD, people who consumed food from Mr. C’s Pizza & Subs, located at 493 Wythe Creek Road, between September 12 through 21, September 30 and October 1 may have been exposed to the disease.

The PHD said risk to the public from this exposure is low, and there is no indication of any food products at this restaurant being the source of the infection.

If you have not been previously vaccinated and have never had hepatitis A, you are susceptible to the disease, and may be at risk if you ate anything from Mr. C’s Pizza & Subs on the dates mentioned above. Hepatitis A vaccines are available at various urgent care clinics and pharmacies, and can be received at the PHD for free or at a reduced cost.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver, and its symptoms include jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms develop 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.