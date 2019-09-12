Officials warn of potential hepatitis A exposure at Yorktown restaurant

YORKTOWN, Va. – Health officials are warning the public after a restaurant in Yorktown has been linked to a potential hepatitis A exposure, after an employee of the restaurant was diagnosed with it.

The Peninsula Health District (PHD) said the potential outbreak happened at Ginny’s Restaurant located at 1900-A George Washington Memorial Hwy.

As a result, persons who consumed food or drinks from Ginny’s Restaurant on any of the following dates – August 22, 23, 28, 29, and September 4, 2019 – may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, according to PHD.

Annother exposure was also recently discovered and reported after a food handler who works at multiple Newport News restaurants tested positive for hepatitis A in early August.

Virginia has been declared a hepatitis A outbreak state.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver. It can be spread by direct contact with another person who has the infection, by consuming contaminated food or drink, or by touching surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus. The classic symptom of Hepatitis A is jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or the eyes. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools. Symptoms develop 15-50 days after exposure to the virus.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of Hepatitis A, you should contact your medical provider immediately. It is very important for anyone who has symptoms of Hepatitis A to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, healthcare, or childcare. Frequent hand washing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom, after changing a diaper, or before preparing food can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A.

If you have any questions related to Hepatitis A or the vaccine, contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7427 or your local health department.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

