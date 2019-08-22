Health officials warn of potential hepatitis A exposure at Newport News restaurants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A food handler at two Newport News restaurants was recently diagnosed with hepatitis A, the Peninsula Health District said in a statement Thursday.

According to the PHD, the food handler worked at the Kebab House, located at 980 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, and the Sunset Pizzeria, located at 10158 Jefferson Avenue. As a result, anyone who consumed food or drinks from the Kebab House between August 2 and August 13 or the Sunset Pizzeria between August 6 and August 10 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The PHD said that individuals who were not previously vaccinated and have never had hepatitis A infection are susceptible to the disease, and may be at risk. The health district urges that vaccination may help if received within two weeks from the date of exposure.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver, and its symptoms include jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms develop 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.

Both restaurants have been cooperating fully with the health district in identifying and mitigating the risk.