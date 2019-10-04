Ashanti Billie’s alleged killer receives additional charges, has others dropped

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Eric Brian Brown has been indicted on additional charges relating to the abduction and murder of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.

Billie, a Maryland native, was a freshman at a Virginia Beach college and was working on JEB Little Creek when she disappeared. She was missing for more than a week before her body was found behind a church in North Carolina.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brown is now charged with Kidnapping Resulting in Death, Criminal Forfeiture, Assault with Intent to Commit Any Felony, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Theft of Personal Property and Stalking.

Brown also had a few charges against him dropped, including Theft and Criminal Forfeiture. The charges of Kidnapping Resulting in Death and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury were also dropped, but re-added to the charges he faces now.

Recently, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion in court Thursday to involuntarily medicate Brown.

Since Brown’s arrest, staff at the Butner Federal Medical Center have been working to restore his competency to stand trial. A judge ruled Brown could be involuntarily medicated in June 2018, but at a August 2019 hearing, Brown was still considered incompetent to stand trial.

The death penalty was taken off the table by the U.S. Attorney General, but if convicted, Brown still faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

