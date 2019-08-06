Death penalty for man accused of abducting, killing college student taken off the table

NORFOLK, Va. – In Federal Court today, prosecutors announce that they have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General to not seek the death penalty against Eric Brian Brown.

Brown, is accused of abducting and killing Ashanti Billie in 2017. The Maryland native was a freshman at a Virginia Beach college and was working on JEB Little Creek when she disappeared. She was missing for more than a week before her body was found behind a church in North Carolina.

Brown was ultimately arrested and charged in her disappearance and death. For more than a year he has been receiving treatment at Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina. He has been diagnosed schizophrenia.

Since his arrest, staff has been working to help Brown regain his competency. At the hearing this morning, attorneys say he is still considered incompetent. A judge ruled to have experts on both sides to examine Brown and determine whether or not he will be able to stand trial. A date for their findings has not yet been set.

After court today, Ashanti’s mother, Brandy tells News 3 she is not surprised about the death penalty being taken off the table but hopes that he will spend his time in prison instead of a mental facility.

“My personal belief has been an eye for an eye. But when he is prosecuted, he will not be able to see the light of day again and I will have to be content with that. I honestly believe he took a life so he owes a life, but then my faith kicks in and I know that’s not the right thing to do, that is the mother in me, that’s the mother in me that is hurting still.”

