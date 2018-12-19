Navy veteran charged with kidnapping resulting in Ashanti Billie’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging Eric Brian Brown with kidnapping, resulting in the death of 19-year-old college student Ashanti Billie.

The indictment alleges that the 46-year-old Navy veteran abducted Billie in September 2017 on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. He then took her, against her will, across state lines from Virginia to North Carolina.

Billie died as a result of the kidnapping.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum penalty of death and a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Brown is also charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and theft. If convicted of those two offenses, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Click here for our full coverage on the disappearance of Ashanti Billie