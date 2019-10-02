× Unsolved: 5 years later mother yearning for answers for son’s murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va- Five years ago 20 year old Trevor Baldwin never came home.

“He was supposed to be home at 9:30, or 10pm, when he didn’t we began to wonder, and then we got a call,” said Melinda Baldwin.

Baldwin fled to Chesapeake, where police had found her son dead. They responded to Dunedin Drive and Tasman Court for a report of a car accident, when they arrived they found Trevor’s car slammed against a tree, slumped behind the wheel of his car shot to death.

“He was my baby, a joy, strong, athletic,” stated Baldwin. “He was just there all the time, the memories the thoughts, the birthdays, the holidays.”

5 years ago this week, Sept 30, 2014 to be exact Baldwin’s life changed.

“I believe it was a set up from a young lady that wanted him to be robbed and that robbery failed,” Baldwin told News 3.

Each day that passes Baldwin is hopeful she’ll get that call from police that an arrest has been made, but the phone remains silent.

“It’s frustrating because the names surfaced October 1st 2014 so what are they waiting for we know who he is he is out there, he has stated it and bragged to people about it,” she said.

Melinda said she has talked to several witnesses who saw her son murdered.

“These people have nothing to gain, there are people trying to tell police what happened,” said Baldwin

News 3 talked to Chesapeake Police who say they won’t confirm who pulled the trigger, they state its an active investigation citing potential pre-trial publicity. Police did say the Detective on Baldwin’s case retired, and the cold case unit has been restructured but that someone is actively working on Baldwin’s case.

“It’s been a long time coming, I can’t wait for this nightmare to be over, turn yourself in,” said Baldwin.

The family is offering an 8,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP