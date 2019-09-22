Redskins tight end Jordan Reed’s career could be over

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – One of the Washington Redskins’ biggest playmakers on offense might not ever play a single down of NFL football again.

Tight end Jordan Reed has been in concussion protocol since Washington’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that people within the Redskins organization and around the league are concerned Reed will not be able to play again.

Reed, in his seventh NFL season, has a history of concussions. He missed regular season games due to concussions in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He also suffered two concussions as a college player at the University of Florida.

Related: Redskins quarterback Case Keenum excited for tight end Jordan Reed’s return



In 65 games, the former Pro Bowler has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Schefter says Reed would like to resume playing, but as more time passes it becomes less likely that he will return.