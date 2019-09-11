Redskins quarterback Case Keenum excited for tight end Jordan Reed’s return

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins’ offense suffered a huge blow when tight end Jordan Reed went into concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit during the preseason game in Atlanta.

Fortunately for the Redskins, it looks like Reed is getting close to returning. He continues to take limited reps during practice, and head coach Jay Gruden is just waiting for him to be cleared by the medical staff.

“He did a lot of work in team today, which is good,” Gruden said. “He’s just gotta continue to get more reps and we’ll continue to monitor how he’s feeling afterwards.”

Reed, in his seventh NFL season, has a history of concussions. He missed regular season games due to concussions in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He also suffered two concussions as a college player at the University of Florida.

“Whenever a player gets cleared from whatever injury it is, there is no concern because he’s cleared and ready to go – that’s the way we look at it,” Gruden said. “We would never put Jordan [Reed] at risk any time, any place if we thought there was going to be a future problem. Once he gets cleared and he feels good enough to go, he’ll go.”

Quarterback Case Keenum is especially excited to have another offensive weapon back on the field, raving about what the former Pro Bowl selection can do on the gridiron.

“He’s a special player,” Keenum said. “I haven’t played with many players like him. I’ve never played with a player that can do what he does.

“You guys can see it on film. You see how he gets open and creates space. The stuff that he’s able to do on the elite cover guys in the league. That’s a huge trust factor that I know he can get open and I’m excited to continue that on-field relationship and get him the ball.”

The absence of Reed has a huge effect on the types of plays the team is able to run, because some plays are designed specifically for him.

“He’s one of the better receiving tight ends in the league so we’re able to move him around a lot and do some different things with him. It’s just hard right now at this stage when you don’t know if he’s coming in or not because there are plays you design for Jordan [Reed] you wouldn’t design for somebody else,” Gruden said. “No offense to that somebody else, but he’s different. Hopefully we’ll get a better indication tomorrow so we can kind of solidify our game plan, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

While Reed’s status is still up in the air, the team continues to work on their game plan for Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.