Warning issued to local Hamilton ticket buyers about fraudulent sellers

NORFOLK, Va. – A warning has gone out to Hamilton ticket buyers about fraudulent ticket sellers.

SevenVenues said “Tickets for the Norfolk engagement of Hamilton will go on sale on Friday, September 27. BroadwayNorfolk.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Scope Arena Box Office are the only official and authorized primary sellers of Hamilton tickets. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.”

They added although it is legal to re-sell tickets in the state of Virginia, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. Adding, “If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine.”

The national tour of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” will play 24 shows at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk from December 10-29.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27. They will be available in person at Chrysler Hall at 8 a.m. and online at BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m.

Safe Ticket Buying Tips for Hamilton in Norfolk from SevenVenues: