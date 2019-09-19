Warning issued to local Hamilton ticket buyers about fraudulent sellers

NORFOLK, Va. – A warning has gone out to Hamilton ticket buyers about fraudulent ticket sellers.
SevenVenues said “Tickets for the Norfolk engagement of Hamilton will go on sale on Friday, September 27. BroadwayNorfolk.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Scope Arena Box Office are the only official and authorized primary sellers of Hamilton tickets. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.”
They added although it is legal to re-sell tickets in the state of Virginia, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. Adding, “If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine.”
The national tour of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” will play 24 shows at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk from December 10-29.
Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27. They will be available in person at Chrysler Hall at 8 a.m. and online at BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m.
Safe Ticket Buying Tips for Hamilton in Norfolk from SevenVenues:
- •Use http://www.BroadwayNorfolk.com or http://www.SevenVenues.com to purchase tickets which will automatically link purchasers to our exclusive and official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, or visit the Scope Arena Box Office in person.
- Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Broadway In Norfolk or Chrysler Hall by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.
- Make note that the official website for Broadway In Norfolk is http://www.BroadwayNorfolk.com and that Chrysler Hall’s official website is http://www.sevenvenues.com. You will find current and accurate information at both sites.
- If the tickets are not on sale yet via the venue, beware! How could anyone have tickets to sell to you?
- Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.
- Check the official seating map of the venue at http://www.BroadwayNorfolk.com or http://www.Ticketmaster.com to be sure seating locations actually exist.
- If you hear a show is “sold-out”, first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.
- You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.
- If you are scammed, report it! Broadway In Norfolk can’t always fix the problem but wants to try to help prevent it. Please call the Broadway In Norfolk subscription hotline at (757) 823-4299 to report issues.
- If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.
- If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.