‘Hamilton’ tickets for Chrysler Hall shows go on sale September 27

NORFOLK, Va. – Don’t throw away your shot to see this groundbreaking musical!

The national tour of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” will play 24 shows at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk from December 10-29.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27. They will be available in person at Chrysler Hall at 8 a.m. and online at BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75-$149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a genre-blending score of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

The musical, which was created by actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical, as well as the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Chrysler Hall is located at 215 St. Pauls Boulevard in Downtown Norfolk.