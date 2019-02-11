Get excited! ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Norfolk, Richmond with 24 shows each

RICHMOND, Va. — The national tour of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” will play 24 shows each at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk and at the Altria Theater in Richmond later this year.

This season’s lineup of plays includes hits like The Band’s Visit, winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards and the Richmond premieres of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Play that Goes Wrong, CBS 6 reported. Waitress, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Play That Goes Wrong will are the Norfolk premieres.

“We are so excited to bring HAMILTON to Norfolk along with what just may be our strongest lineup of classics, premieres and favorites! The size and strength of the Norfolk subscription base certainly impacts the shows we are able to bring to Chrysler Hall and we appreciate the continuous support,” said Steve Traxler, President, and Co-Founder of Jam Theatricals.

The 24 performances for “Hamilton” at Chrysler Hall will Begin on December 10 and run through December 29, while the 24 performances at the Altrea Theater will begin on November 19 and run through December 8, 2019.

Broadway In Norfolk 2019-2020 season performance dates:

The Band’s Visit: October 29 – November 3, 2019 ~ Chrysler Hall with 8 performances

Fiddler On The Roof: November 19-24, 2019 ~ Chrysler Hall with 8 performances

Hamilton: December 10-29, 2019 ~ Chrysler Hall with 24 performances

Waitress: January 28 – February 2, 2020 ~ Chrysler Hall with 8 performances

The Play That Goes Wrong: March 3-8, 2020 ~ Chrysler Hall with 8 performances

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: March 31 – April 5, 2020 ~ Chrysler Hall with 8 performances

Wicked: May 20-31, 2020 ~ Chrysler Hall with 16 performances

Broadway In Richmond 2019 – 2020 season performance dates:

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: September 17-22, 2019 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

The Play That Goes Wrong: October 22-27, 2019 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

Hamilton: November 19 – December 8, 2019 ~ Altria Theater with 24 performances

Cats: February 4-9, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

Fiddler On The Roof: April 7-12, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

The Band’s Visit: April 28 – May 3, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

Wicked: June 3-14, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 16 performances

Sales for new and renewing subscriptions begin Monday, February 11.

Group sales tickets will be available later in the spring, date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

Subscriptions for six-show packages are on sale, starting as low as $310.

For more information on the Norfolk shows, call the Subscriber Hotline at 757-823-4299 Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or click here.

For the Richmond shows, call the Subscriber Hotline at 804-592-3401, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or click here.