Suspect arrested in connection with Newport News and Hampton Monday murders

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to two homicides that happened Monday.

One was in Hampton on Ireland Street and the other was in Newport News on Jefferson Ave.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Elijah Dayron Armstrong.

Armstrong has been charged with 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in reference to the Newport News incident.

He was charged with 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school for the Hampton incident.

Armstrong turned himself in to police Monday evening.

The Newport News victim was identified as Luis Eduardo Zambrana, Jr., a 20-year-old Newport News man.

The victim in the Hampton case was identified 38-year-old Lamar French. Police said French was operating as a driver for a transportation network company at the time of the homicide in Hampton and Armstrong was his passenger. There is no indication the victim knew the suspect prior to the incident, according to police.

Armstrong is currently being held in the Newport News City Jail.