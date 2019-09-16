Hampton school under lockdown after nearby shooting injures man

HAMPTON, Va. – A high school in Hampton is on lockdown after a shooting nearby Monday.

Hampton Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Ireland Street.

One adult male victim has life-threatening injuries.

Phoebus High School is on lockdown and police added that the victim was not a student. They also said the shooing did not happen on school property.

If you know any information that could help police locate this suspect, call the Crime Line.