Police searching for suspect after man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a Monday morning shooting has left one man dead.

The shooting was reported around 11:11 a.m., where the incident was said to have happened in the 13300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Medic pronounced the man deceased when they arrived on scene. Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, around 6’ tall, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, red sweatpants with a white stripe down the side, and black shoes, armed with a firearm.

If you know any information that could help police locate this suspect, call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

There are no further details at this time.

