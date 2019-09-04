List of local areas that have declared a state of emergency ahead of Dorian

Local areas are preparing for Hurricane Dorian to make its way up the East Coast.

Declaring a state of emergency helps a city to make emergency-related purchases and mobilize resources to assist in response and recovery efforts. Hurricane Dorian’s path looks like it may impact Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

Here are the areas that have declared a local state of emergency:

Virginia

The City of Chesapeake

The City of Portsmouth

North Carolina

Currituck County

Dare County

The Town of Kitty Hawk

The Commonwealth of Virginia and North Carolina State are also under an overall state of emergency.

