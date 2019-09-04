Hurricane Watch for parts of Virginia and northeast N.C. ahead of Dorian
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Interactive hurricane tracker

List of local areas that have declared a state of emergency ahead of Dorian

Posted 11:11 am, September 4, 2019, by

ATLANTIC OCEAN – SEPTEMBER 3: In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 2 storm, inches northwest away from the Bahamas on September 3, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

Local areas are preparing for Hurricane Dorian to make its way up the East Coast.

Declaring a state of emergency helps a city to make emergency-related purchases and mobilize resources to assist in response and recovery efforts. Hurricane Dorian’s path looks like it may impact Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

Here are the areas that have declared a local state of emergency:

Virginia

  • The City of Chesapeake
  • The City of Portsmouth

North Carolina

  • Currituck County
  • Dare County
  • The Town of Kitty Hawk

The Commonwealth of Virginia and North Carolina State are also under an overall state of emergency.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.