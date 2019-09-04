List of local areas that have declared a state of emergency ahead of Dorian

Local areas are preparing for Hurricane Dorian to make its way up the East Coast.
Declaring a state of emergency helps a city to make emergency-related purchases and mobilize resources to assist in response and recovery efforts. Hurricane Dorian’s path looks like it may impact Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.
Here are the areas that have declared a local state of emergency:
Virginia
- The City of Chesapeake
- The City of Portsmouth
North Carolina
- Currituck County
- Dare County
- The Town of Kitty Hawk
The Commonwealth of Virginia and North Carolina State are also under an overall state of emergency.
