North Carolina, South Carolina declare state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency after the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian increased its threat.
The emergency declaration is essential to making federal help more accessible and let state agencies coordinate evacuations.
Gov. Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to prepare ahead of the storm and take all the precautions needed to stay safe.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also announced a state of emergency.
To see the full state of emergency document for North Carolina, click here. For South Carolina’s state of emergency in full, click here.