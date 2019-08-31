North Carolina, South Carolina declare state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency after the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian increased its threat.

The emergency declaration is essential to making federal help more accessible and let state agencies coordinate evacuations.

Gov. Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to prepare ahead of the storm and take all the precautions needed to stay safe.

A state of emergency has been declared for our state. North Carolinians should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather. Please take the time now to prepare for possible effects of #Dorian https://t.co/sxJtKsUixM — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 1, 2019

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also announced a state of emergency.

We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay. https://t.co/3mhQapPWlM (2/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 31, 2019

To see the full state of emergency document for North Carolina, click here. For South Carolina’s state of emergency in full, click here.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.