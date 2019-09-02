Interactive hurricane tracker

Gov. Northam issues state of emergency for Virginia ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Posted 5:01 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45PM, September 2, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia.

ATLANTIC OCEAN – SEPTEMBER 1: In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the northwestern Bahamas as it gets hit with 175 mph winds. According to the National Hurricane Center Dorian is predicted to hit the U.S. as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Potential effects, which are anticipated to begin Thursday, include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with the state of North Carolina.

This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard, Virginia Department of Social Services, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and other agencies are coordinating resources and information to prepare for the impact of this storm.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was activated at 8 a.m. Monday to monitor the storm and to coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.