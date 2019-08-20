Virginia Crime Commission enters Day 2 of discussion on gun reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Crime Commission is in the middle of a two-day discussion in Richmond about possible gun reform in the Commonwealth, with Tuesday focussing on the May 31 Virginia Beach mass shooting that took the 12 people lives.

According to officials, the Commission will closely examine the Virginia Beach mass shooting. They also are expected to hear from members of the public about the shooting.

"As the State Crime Commission meets today, a reminder that legislators could have passed commonsense gun safety legislation when I called them back in July and can still act at any time," said Gov. Northam in a Tweet Monday." "Guns kill an average of 3 Virginians a day—no more delays or excuses."

As the State Crime Commission meets today, a reminder that legislators could have passed commonsense gun safety legislation when I called them back in July and can still act at any time. Guns kill an average of 3 Virginians a day—no more delays or excuses.https://t.co/eVa6tYFsDL — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 19, 2019

Members of the Commission on Monday listened to presentations on laws to lower gun deaths, overall gun violence and mass attacks.

During Monday's discussion, members of the commission also heard from secret service agents who gave insight on what they typically find during the investigations after a mass shooting. Some said there are usually always warning signs of a mass shooting before it happens.

Stay with News 3 as we learn more about the Virginia Crime Commission discussion in Richmond.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.