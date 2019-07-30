Former American Idol contestant pleads guilty to federal drug charges in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Maria Barba made a guilty plea in Federal Court on Tuesday.

Barba’s sentencing is set for November 21. Norfolk Sheriff’s Office reported that she was charged with heroin distribution of 100 grams or more

The maximum penalties for this offense is a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of ten years, a maximum term of life imprisonment, a fine of $10,000, and at least five years of supervised release.

Barba was in Norfolk General District Court on February 11, where her local charges of Manufacture Controlled Substance were nolle prossed.

On that same day, she was indicted on federal charges that include conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin.

Barba was on the sixth season of “American Idol” in 2007 where she placed in the top 16.