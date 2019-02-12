Former American Idol faces federal drug charges in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Maria Barba faces federal drug charged that began in Norfolk.

Barba was in Norfolk General District Court on February 11, where her local charges of Manufacture Controlled Substance were nolle prossed.

On that same day, she was indicted on federal charges that include conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin.

Norfolk Sheriff’s Office reported that she was charged with heroin distribution of 100 grams or more.

Barba was on the sixth season of “American Idol” in 2007 where she placed in the top 16.