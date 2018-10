NORFOLK, Va. – Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Maria Barba was arrested in Norfolk Thursday.

According to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, she was charged with heroin distribution of 100 grams or more. Her next court date will be Monday.

Barba placed in the top 16 on the sixth season of “American Idol” in 2007.

