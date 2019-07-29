Man charged with robbing multiple Suffolk businesses at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man is behind bars for robbing multiple businesses in Suffolk at gunpoint.

19-year-old Deric Simons has been charged with four counts of Robbery, four counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, four counts of Wearing a Mask, four counts of Possession of Burglary Tools and three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Suffolk Police say the first of the four separate incidents happened in April:

April 20 – robbery at 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway

July 18 – robbery at the Sprint store in the 1000 block of University Boulevard

July 23 – robbery at the Raceway in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard

July 23 – robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road

Simons is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Download the News 3 app for updates.