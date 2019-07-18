Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk Sprint store

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people robbed a Sprint Cellular store in Suffolk at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Dispatchers were notified of the robbery at the store, which is located in the 1000 block of University Boulevard, at 4:01 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the store clerks, who told them that the two suspects entered the business wearing masks and gloves. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and made demands.

The suspects took property from the store and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to P3Tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can are also call 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887, Option 5).

