Family of Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker releases funeral arrangements

NORFOLK, Va. – The family of Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, a local boxing legend killed in a Virginia Beach crash, is inviting the public to celebrate his life, legacy and love in a public viewing at the Norfolk Scope.

According to a release by the family, the viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Both the viewing and the service will be open to the public.

Whitaker’s funeral, which is not open to the public, will be held at the Metropolitan in Berkley. Anyone wanting to send flowers can send them to 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, VA, 23523.

Whitaker graduated from Booker T. Washington High School before excelling globally as an amateur and professional boxer, becoming an Olympic gold medal winner and four-weight world champion.

“I just want everyone to know that he was an excellent man. Energetic, kindhearted – all the above,” said his youngest son, Dontavious Whitaker. “He was a true champion – pound-for-pound champ; you can’t deny him. [He was] a good family man, excellent father, excellent friend to my friends, to his friends – to everybody. Just a good man all around.”