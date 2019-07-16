× Norfolk holding candlelight vigil to honor Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker

NORFOLK, Va. – The city of Norfolk is honoring Hampton Roads native Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker with a candlelight vigil.

The event will be held on Whitaker Lane at 7 p.m., near PB Young Elementary School at 543 E. Olney Road, Norfolk.

Related: Local boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

Confirmed Speakers are Mayor Kenny Alexander, Councilman Paul Riddick, Delegate Jay Jones, Councilwoman Angelia Willams Graves, Councilman Michael Berlucchi, Councilman Aaron Rouse, Honorable Lakeesha “Klu” Atkinson and other dignitaries will be on hand for the event to honor the Champ.

Relative of the late legend and Radio Personality Amber Payton of 103 JAMZ will be live onsite.

For more information about the event, click here.